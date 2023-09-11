On Monday, Royce Lewis (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 12 RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .314 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

In 71.4% of his games this season (35 of 49), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has had an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (49.0%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .267 AVG .369 .333 OBP .404 .505 SLG .560 12 XBH 6 6 HR 5 19 RBI 22 26/9 K/BB 19/4 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings