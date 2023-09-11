Alex Kirilloff vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .265.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 44 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 21 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (27.8%), including three multi-run games (4.2%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.233
|AVG
|.298
|.319
|OBP
|.386
|.392
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|33/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (8-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
