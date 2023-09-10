Vikings vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings' (0-0) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, September 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0). It starts at 1:00 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Vikings finished 13-4 a season ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They scored 24.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while conceding 25.1 (28th).
In 2022, the Buccaneers went 8-9 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They gave up 21.1 points per game (to rank 13th in the NFL) while scoring 18.4 per game (25th).
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Troy Dye
|LB
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ryan Wright
|P
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Anthony Nelson
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|S
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Questionable
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cody Mauch
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Vikings or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vikings Season Insights (2022)
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings were forced to rely on their seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.
- Minnesota sported the eighth-ranked scoring offense last season (24.9 points per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 25.1 points allowed per game.
- The Vikings had the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and they were worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, Minnesota ranked 27th in the NFL last season with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed per contest (123.1).
- The Vikings ranked 12th in the league with a +2 turnover margin last season after forcing 25 turnovers (eighth in the NFL) and committing 23 (17th in the NFL).
Vikings vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-250), Buccaneers (+200)
- Total: 46 points
Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.