Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game – Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Vikings vs. Buccaneers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Minnesota 26 - Buccaneers 19
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 69.2%.
- The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
- Minnesota won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
- Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-5)
- The Vikings were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
- Minnesota had one win ATS (1-2) as a 5-point favorite or more last year.
- Buccaneers posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
- Tampa Bay didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 5-point or more underdogs last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46)
- These teams averaged a combined 43.3 points per game a season ago, 2.7 fewer points than the total of 46 set for this matchup.
- The Vikings and the Buccaneers saw their opponents average a combined 0.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 46 set for this matchup.
- Last season, 11 of the Vikings' games hit the over.
- In Buccaneers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 88.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|17
|1.4
|1
|106.4
|8
Chris Godwin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|68.2
|3
