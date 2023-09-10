The Minnesota Twins (75-67) aim to sweep the New York Mets (64-77) on Sunday at Target Field, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (10-7, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.28 ERA).

Twins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.28 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (10-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing eight hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.64 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .294 against him.

Megill is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Megill will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

