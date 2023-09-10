Bookmakers have listed player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (10-7) for his 29th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.184 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 4 6.0 8 1 1 3 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 113 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.

He's slashing .230/.312/.403 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 94 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI.

He's slashing .250/.318/.476 so far this year.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 9 1-for-1 1 0 3 3 vs. Mets Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has collected 133 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.331/.465 on the year.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

