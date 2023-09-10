When the Minnesota Twins (75-67) go head to head against the New York Mets (64-77) at Target Field on Sunday, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET, Pablo Lopez will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 199).

The Mets are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.64 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.28 ERA)

Twins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 56, or 59.6%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have come away with 17 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

