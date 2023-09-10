The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .319 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lewis is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 35 of 48 games this year (72.9%) Lewis has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

In 22.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 24 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .276 AVG .369 .336 OBP .404 .520 SLG .560 12 XBH 6 6 HR 5 19 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 19/4 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings