Packers vs. Bears: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bears (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North battle.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Bears and Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Packers vs. Bears Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bears
|1.5
|41.5
|-125
|+105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Packers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- Green Bay played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.
- Green Bay had a 44.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.0 more points than the total for this game.
- The Packers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Packers were underdogs six times last season and won three of those games.
- Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Chicago Bears
- In 12 of 17 games last season, the Bears and their opponents combined to total more than 41.5 points.
- Chicago had an average point total of 43.0 in its contests last season, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Bears were 5-10-1 against the spread last season.
- The Bears were listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and they split the games.
- Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
Bears vs. Packers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Bears
|19.2
|23
|27.2
|32
|43.0
|12
|Packers
|21.8
|14
|21.8
|17
|44.5
|10
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|43.2
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.9
|25.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|5-4-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-6
|4-4
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|1-0
|2-3
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|43.0
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24.0
|25.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-4-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|1-6
|1-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.