The Chicago Bears (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North battle.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Bears and Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Packers vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 1.5 41.5 -125 +105

Packers vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay played 10 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.

Green Bay had a 44.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, 3.0 more points than the total for this game.

The Packers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Packers were underdogs six times last season and won three of those games.

Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Chicago Bears

In 12 of 17 games last season, the Bears and their opponents combined to total more than 41.5 points.

Chicago had an average point total of 43.0 in its contests last season, 1.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Bears were 5-10-1 against the spread last season.

The Bears were listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and they split the games.

Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Bears vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bears 19.2 23 27.2 32 43.0 12 Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 10

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 43.0 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.0 25.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-4-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 1-6 1-7

