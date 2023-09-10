In a clash of NFC North teams, Chicago (0-0) will face off against the Green Bay Packers (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. The line forecasts must-see action, with Chicago favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 40.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Bears squaring off against the Packers, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Packers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Packers led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

The Packers averaged 3.9 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.5 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

Last season, the Bears were leading after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Chicago averaged 4.6 points on offense (14th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Packers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In the second quarter last year, the Packers averaged 6.9 points on offense and allowed an average of seven points on defense.

Last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games, and they tied the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last season, Chicago put up an average of 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.5 points on defense (30th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Packers outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

The Packers averaged 4.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears won the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, the Bears scored an average of 5.5 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. On defense, they allowed 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Packers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last season, lost that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Packers averaged 5.2 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.1 points on defense.

In the Bears' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter five times, lost 11 times, and tied one time.

On offense, Chicago averaged four points in the fourth quarter (31st-ranked) last season. Defensively, it gave up 5.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (12th-ranked).

Packers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Packers led six times, were losing nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Packers' offense averaged 10.8 points in the first half last year. Defensively, they surrendered 12.5 points on average in the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Bears led five times (1-4 in those games) last season, were behind 11 times (2-9), and were tied one time (0-1).

In the first half, Chicago averaged 11.3 points on offense last season (15th-ranked). It gave up an average of 14.2 points on defense (31st-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Packers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last season (4-3 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (1-5), and were knotted up in the second half in four games (3-1).

On offense, the Packers averaged 10.1 points in the second half last season (18th-ranked). They gave up 9.9 points on average in the second half (13th-ranked) on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Bears outscored their opponent in the second half seven times, lost nine times, and were knotted up one time.

In the second half last season, Chicago averaged 9.5 points on offense. It allowed an average of 11.4 points on defense in the second half.

