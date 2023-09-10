Matt Wallner vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 41.8% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with more than one RBI 10 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.272
|AVG
|.157
|.396
|OBP
|.280
|.576
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|37/10
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Mets will send Megill (8-7) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
