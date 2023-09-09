The No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) go on the road to take on the Baylor Bears (0-1) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Utah has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 21st-worst with 270 yards per contest. The defense is ranked 73rd in the FBS (346 yards allowed per game). Baylor's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 42 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 65th with 31 points per contest.

Utah vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Utah vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Utah Baylor 270 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (30th) 346 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (97th) 105 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108 (98th) 165 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has thrown for 159 yards (159 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 11 rushing yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Micah Bernard has carried the ball seven times for a team-high 45 yards on the ground.

Nate Johnson has carried the ball six times for 45 yards (45 per game) and one touchdown.

Money Parks has hauled in one receptions for 70 yards (70 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Mikey Matthews has put together a 34-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on four targets.

Miki Suguturaga has a total of 17 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 303 yards on 21-of-31 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has run the ball 16 times for 79 yards. He's also tacked on two catches for 18 yards.

Sawyer Robertson has totaled 14 yards on three carries.

Drake Dabney's 101 receiving yards (101 yards per game) lead the team. He has six catches on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Jonah Burton has collected 88 receiving yards (88 yards per game) on five receptions.

Hal Presley's four catches (on six targets) have netted him 83 yards (83 ypg).

