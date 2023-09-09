Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mets have +125 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 55 of the 93 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.1%).

Minnesota has a 28-23 record (winning 54.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 141 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-65-7).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-29 33-38 30-29 44-37 56-51 18-15

