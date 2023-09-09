Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (74-67) versus the New York Mets (64-76) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-7) against the Mets and David Peterson (3-7).

Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 55 (59.1%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 51 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 28-23 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 656 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule