Royce Lewis vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .320 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lewis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
- Lewis has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (23.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Lewis has driven home a run in 20 games this season (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.277
|AVG
|.369
|.340
|OBP
|.404
|.532
|SLG
|.560
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|19/4
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
