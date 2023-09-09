The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) host the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Notre Dame ranks 26th in total offense this year (500.5 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 500.5 yards allowed per game. With 364 total yards per game on offense, NC State ranks 80th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 42nd, surrendering 273 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ABC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Notre Dame vs. NC State Key Statistics

Notre Dame NC State 500.5 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (86th) 162.5 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (40th) 206 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (33rd) 294.5 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155 (106th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 445 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 82.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 211 yards on 29 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 33 yards (16.5 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball nine times for 86 yards (43 per game) and one touchdown.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in eight receptions for 125 yards (62.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jaden Greathouse has hauled in five receptions totaling 98 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mitchell Evans' four grabs have turned into 61 yards.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 155 passing yards (155 per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 96 yards (96 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has been given 13 carries and totaled 57 yards.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 36 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Michael Allen has racked up 27 receiving yards (27 yards per game) on three receptions.

Keyon Lesane has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.