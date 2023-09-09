The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) and NC State Wolfpack (1-0) will clash in a matchup at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: NC State 29, Notre Dame 13

NC State 29, Notre Dame 13 Notre Dame has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

NC State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Wolfpack have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (+7.5)



NC State (+7.5) So far this season Notre Dame has two victories against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

NC State has not covered the spread yet this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Together, the two teams combine for 73 points per game, 23.5 points more than the total of 49.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 52 Implied Total AVG 43.5 43.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

