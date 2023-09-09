The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 20.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

