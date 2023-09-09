The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) play at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 19th-worst with 13 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 28th in the FBS (10 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, Eastern Michigan is generating 285 total yards per contest (108th-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on defense (398 total yards allowed per game).

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Minnesota Eastern Michigan 251 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (109th) 295 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (81st) 55 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (96th) 196 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (95th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 4 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 196 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and one interception this season.

Sean Tyler has racked up 41 yards on 10 carries.

Bryce Williams has piled up 14 yards on six attempts.

Daniel Jackson's 68 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled nine receptions and one touchdown.

Corey Crooms has grabbed seven passes while averaging 63 yards per game.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 175 yards (175 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 27 yards (27 ypg) on four carries.

Samson Evans has rushed 16 times for 52 yards, with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has totaled eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 73 (73 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has one touchdown.

Jere Getzinger Jr. has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 27 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Andreas Paaske has racked up 21 reciving yards (21 ypg) this season.

