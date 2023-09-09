The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (1-0) meet at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Kansas State has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 23rd-best in scoring offense (45 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Troy's defense ranks 31st in the FBS with 240 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by accumulating 540 total yards per game.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Kansas State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Kansas State Troy 588 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (27th) 227 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (30th) 228 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (6th) 360 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (83rd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has racked up 297 yards (297 ypg) on 18-of-26 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

DJ Giddens has racked up 128 yards on 15 carries.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (56 per game) and one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II has hauled in five receptions for 119 yards (119 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 100-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on seven targets.

Phillip Brooks has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 198 yards (198 ypg) while completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Kimani Vidal's team-high 248 rushing yards have come on 25 carries. He also leads the team with 54 receiving yards (54 per game) on two catches.

Jarris Williams has racked up six carries and totaled 48 yards with one touchdown.

Ethan Conner has caught four passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (51 per game) with two touchdowns.

Peyton Higgins' one target has resulted in one catch for 32 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or Troy gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.