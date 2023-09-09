The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio will include Angel Yin in the field from September 7-9 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Angel Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par eight times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Yin has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Yin has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Yin will attempt to make the cut for the 11th event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 32 -2 281 0 17 2 3 $1.2M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Yin last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 24th.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Yin has played in the past year (6,565 yards) is 50 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 60th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 4.13 strokes on those 40 holes.

Yin was better than 50% of the competitors at the CP Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.82.

Yin fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Yin recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.2).

Yin's four birdies or better on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

In that most recent competition, Yin had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.0).

Yin ended the CP Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Yin recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

