Today's WNBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those five contests is the Las Vegas Aces playing the Phoenix Mercury.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 26-12

26-12 IND Record: 12-26

12-26 CON Stats: 82.6 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (first)

82.6 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (first) IND Stats: 81.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.6 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.0 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10

-10 CON Odds to Win: -552

-552 IND Odds to Win: +425

+425 Total: 160 points

The Washington Mystics play host to the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 18-20

18-20 ATL Record: 18-20

18-20 WAS Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fifth) ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 WAS Odds to Win: -265

-265 ATL Odds to Win: +238

+238 Total: 162.5 points

The Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx look to pull off a road win at the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 16-22

16-22 MIN Record: 19-19

19-19 CHI Stats: 80.9 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)

80.9 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (sixth) MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (18.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Kahleah Copper (18.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 CHI Odds to Win: -189

-189 MIN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 163.5 points

The Dallas Wings play host to the Seattle Storm

The Storm travel to face the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 20-18

20-18 SEA Record: 11-27

11-27 DAL Stats: 87.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (11th)

87.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (11th) SEA Stats: 78.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.3 APG) SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10.5

-10.5 DAL Odds to Win: -563

-563 SEA Odds to Win: +405

+405 Total: 167.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces hit the road the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 9-29

9-29 LVA Record: 32-6

32-6 PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Brittney Griner (17.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.2 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -18

-18 LVA Odds to Win: -2289

-2289 PHO Odds to Win: +1096

+1096 Total: 165.5 points

