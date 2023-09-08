Willi Castro vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .247.
- Castro has had a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.3%).
- In 4.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (38.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|52
|.235
|AVG
|.254
|.321
|OBP
|.332
|.420
|SLG
|.343
|14
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|12
|34/12
|K/BB
|46/14
|13
|SB
|15
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 26th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks sixth, 1.228 WHIP ranks 30th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
