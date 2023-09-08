Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mets on September 8, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Dallas Keuchel Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -179)
Keuchel Stats
- Dallas Keuchel (1-1) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his fifth start of the season.
Keuchel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|3.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 20
|6.1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1.2
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|5.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has put up 111 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.
- He's slashing .229/.310/.396 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Rangers
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 20 doubles, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 52 RBI (92 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .248/.317/.472 on the year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 131 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .251/.332/.466 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
