The New York Mets will look to Brandon Nimmo for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Twins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota is 17-22 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 140 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 33-38 30-29 43-37 55-51 18-15

