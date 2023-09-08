Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (73-67) and the New York Mets (64-75) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (1-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 55 (59.1%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 95 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 55-40 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 651 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

