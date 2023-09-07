If you're looking for the best bet to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 1, we're going with the Packers at +1 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- scroll down, because we have lots more tips, which you could use in a parlay.

Best Week 1 Spread Bets

Pick: Green Bay +1 vs. Chicago

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 6.4 points

Green Bay by 6.4 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 10

September 10 TV Channel: FOX

Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 vs. Cleveland

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 8.8 points

Cincinnati by 8.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 10

September 10 TV Channel: CBS

Pick: San Francisco -2.5 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite & Spread: San Francisco by 4.6 points

San Francisco by 4.6 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: September 10

September 10 TV Channel: FOX

Best Week 1 Total Bets

Over 45 - Philadelphia vs. New England

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots Projected Total: 45.3 points

45.3 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: September 10

September 10 TV Channel: CBS

Under 52.5 - Detroit vs. Kansas City

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 51.6 points

51.6 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: September 7

September 7 TV Channel: NBC

Under 46.5 - Buffalo vs. New York

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Projected Total: 41.4 points

41.4 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 11

September 11 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

