Myles Gaskin 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Myles Gaskin, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 91st among RBs; 541st overall), tallied 5.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 95th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Minnesota Vikings RB.
Myles Gaskin Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|5.40
|9.69
|-
|Overall Rank
|450
|545
|541
|Position Rank
|102
|141
|91
Myles Gaskin 2022 Stats
Myles Gaskin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|@Jets
|3.3
|4
|9
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|2.1
|6
|17
|0
|0
