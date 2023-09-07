After collecting 9.5 fantasy points last season (106th among RBs), Kene Nwangwu has an ADP of 982nd overall (157th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Nwangwu on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Kene Nwangwu Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.50 28.68 - Overall Rank 475 352 882 Position Rank 112 98 157

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kene Nwangwu 2022 Stats

Nwangwu contributed on the ground last year, as he ran for 14 yards.

Nwangwu accumulated 2.9 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 13 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears.

Nwangwu picked up 0.6 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 1 yard -- in his worst game of the season, Week 11 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Rep Nwangwu and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kene Nwangwu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 11 Cowboys 0.6 4 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 2.9 5 13 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.