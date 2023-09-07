Justin Jefferson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After producing 240.6 fantasy points last season (first among WRs), Justin Jefferson has an ADP of second overall (first at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.
Justin Jefferson Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|240.66
|206.65
|-
|Overall Rank
|17
|34
|2
|Position Rank
|1
|1
|1
Justin Jefferson 2022 Stats
- Jefferson averaged 106.4 receiving yards on 7.5 receptions per game last season while producing eight receiving touchdowns.
- Jefferson picked up 30.4 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 184 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers.
- In Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions, Jefferson finished with a season-low 1.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: three receptions, 14 yards, on six targets.
Justin Jefferson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|30.4
|11
|9
|184
|2
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|4.8
|12
|6
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|1.4
|6
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|21.0
|13
|10
|147
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|18.3
|13
|12
|154
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|10.7
|8
|6
|107
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|9.8
|8
|6
|98
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|18.5
|13
|7
|115
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|25.3
|16
|10
|193
|1
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3.3
|5
|3
|33
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|20.3
|11
|9
|139
|1
|Week 13
|Jets
|11.6
|11
|7
|45
|1
|Week 14
|@Lions
|22.3
|15
|11
|223
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|18.3
|16
|12
|123
|1
|Week 16
|Giants
|19.3
|16
|12
|133
|1
|Week 17
|@Packers
|1.5
|5
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|3.8
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|4.6
|9
|7
|47
|0
