After compiling 20.0 fantasy points last season (60th among TEs), Johnny Mundt has an ADP of 619th overall (80th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Johnny Mundt Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.00 7.23 - Overall Rank 345 581 619 Position Rank 58 112 80

Johnny Mundt 2022 Stats

Mundt's stat line last year included 21 targets for 19 grabs for 140 yards (8.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.

In his best performance last season -- Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Mundt accumulated 6.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, one yard and one touchdown.

Johnny Mundt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 1.7 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.1 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 6.1 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1.6 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1.2 1 1 12 0

