Johnny Mundt 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 20.0 fantasy points last season (60th among TEs), Johnny Mundt has an ADP of 619th overall (80th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.
Johnny Mundt Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|20.00
|7.23
|-
|Overall Rank
|345
|581
|619
|Position Rank
|58
|112
|80
Johnny Mundt 2022 Stats
- Mundt's stat line last year included 21 targets for 19 grabs for 140 yards (8.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- In his best performance last season -- Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Mundt accumulated 6.1 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, one yard and one touchdown.
Johnny Mundt 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|1.7
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|2.8
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|2.3
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|0.6
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|0.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|6.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2.0
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.7
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|1.6
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
