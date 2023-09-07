Jalen Nailor 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Jalen Nailor, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 230th among WRs; 895th overall), tallied 23.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 121st at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Minnesota Vikings WR.
Jalen Nailor Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|23.90
|12.14
|-
|Overall Rank
|323
|511
|795
|Position Rank
|124
|185
|230
Jalen Nailor 2022 Stats
- Last season, Nailor saw 13 targets and converted them into nine receptions for 179 yards and one TD, averaging 10.5 yards per tilt.
- In his best game last year, Nailor picked up 14.9 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 89 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.
Jalen Nailor 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1.5
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|14.9
|3
|3
|89
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|6.2
|5
|4
|62
|0
