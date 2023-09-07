Coming off a campaign in which he scored 123.1 fantasy points (25th among WRs), the Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson is being drafted as the 22nd wide receiver off the board this summer (55th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Christian Watson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 123.10 136.65 - Overall Rank 99 80 55 Position Rank 25 18 22

Christian Watson 2022 Stats

Watson was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Packers last season, as the second-year man was targeted 66 times and had 41 catches for 611 yards (35.9 ypg) with seven TDs.

Watson accumulated 28.7 fantasy points -- four receptions, 107 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 5 against the New York Giants -- Watson ended up with -0.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, one yard, on one target.

Christian Watson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4.1 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 0.9 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 8.3 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants -0.2 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 28.7 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 17.1 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 17.0 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 21.4 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 4.6 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 4.9 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 1.1 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 11.6 6 5 104 0

