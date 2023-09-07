After collecting 23.6 fantasy points last season (122nd among WRs), Brandon Powell has an ADP of 656th overall (180th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Powell on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Brandon Powell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 23.60 9.28 - Overall Rank 325 551 656 Position Rank 125 200 180

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Brandon Powell 2022 Stats

On 32 targets, Powell piled up 156 receiving yards on 24 catches last year, averaging 9.2 yards per game.

Powell picked up 8.4 fantasy points -- four catches, 39 yards -- in Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Powell finished with -2.0 fantasy points -- one reception, six yards, on one target. That was in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rep Powell and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brandon Powell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1.3 1 1 10 0 Week 2 Falcons -2.0 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 2.7 3 3 27 0 Week 4 @49ers 1.1 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0.1 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 4.0 5 4 27 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.7 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 1.5 2 2 16 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 13 Seahawks 8.4 4 4 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.7 2 1 4 0 Week 16 Broncos 1.5 3 3 12 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.9 2 1 3 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 1.7 3 1 2 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.