Aaron Jones 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 189.6 fantasy points last season (ninth among RBs), Aaron Jones has an ADP of 41st overall (15th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Aaron Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|189.60
|168.19
|-
|Overall Rank
|36
|56
|41
|Position Rank
|10
|17
|15
Aaron Jones 2022 Stats
- A year ago, Jones picked up 1,121 yards rushing, averaging 65.9 per game, while scoring two TDs. He tacked on 59 receptions for 395 yards (23.2 per game) and five receiving touchdowns.
- In Week 2 last year against the Chicago Bears, Jones put up a season-high of 29.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 15 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD.
- In Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones put up a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 12 carries, 36 yards.
Aaron Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|7.6
|5
|49
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|29.0
|15
|132
|1
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2.7
|12
|36
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11.5
|16
|110
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|8.0
|13
|63
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|4.4
|9
|19
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|19.6
|8
|23
|0
|2
|Week 8
|@Bills
|15.7
|20
|143
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|4.5
|9
|25
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|21.6
|24
|138
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|8.0
|12
|40
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|15.9
|12
|43
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|5.0
|9
|26
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|16.6
|17
|90
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|3.4
|6
|25
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|11.3
|14
|111
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|4.8
|12
|48
|0
|0
