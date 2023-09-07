After collecting 189.6 fantasy points last season (ninth among RBs), Aaron Jones has an ADP of 41st overall (15th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Aaron Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 189.60 168.19 - Overall Rank 36 56 41 Position Rank 10 17 15

Similar Players to Consider

Aaron Jones 2022 Stats

A year ago, Jones picked up 1,121 yards rushing, averaging 65.9 per game, while scoring two TDs. He tacked on 59 receptions for 395 yards (23.2 per game) and five receiving touchdowns.

In Week 2 last year against the Chicago Bears, Jones put up a season-high of 29.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 15 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones put up a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 12 carries, 36 yards.

Aaron Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 7.6 5 49 0 0 Week 2 Bears 29.0 15 132 1 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2.7 12 36 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 11.5 16 110 0 0 Week 5 Giants 8.0 13 63 0 0 Week 6 Jets 4.4 9 19 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 19.6 8 23 0 2 Week 8 @Bills 15.7 20 143 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 4.5 9 25 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 21.6 24 138 1 0 Week 11 Titans 8.0 12 40 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 15.9 12 43 0 1 Week 13 @Bears 5.0 9 26 0 0 Week 15 Rams 16.6 17 90 0 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 3.4 6 25 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 11.3 14 111 0 0 Week 18 Lions 4.8 12 48 0 0

