After compiling 139.6 fantasy points last season (23rd among RBs), A.J. Dillon has an ADP of 91st overall (31st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

A.J. Dillon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 139.60 136.90 - Overall Rank 72 79 91 Position Rank 23 29 31

A.J. Dillon 2022 Stats

Dillon collected 770 rushing yards on 186 carries (45.3 ypg) last season (with seven rushing TDs).

Dillon accumulated 19.1 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 35 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, Dillon put up a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 4 carries, 15 yards.

A.J. Dillon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 15.1 10 45 1 0 Week 2 Bears 6.7 18 61 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 3.8 12 32 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 8.4 17 73 0 0 Week 5 Giants 3.4 6 34 0 0 Week 6 Jets 5.2 10 41 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 1.5 4 15 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 6.3 10 54 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 4.4 11 34 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 6.5 13 65 0 0 Week 11 Titans 2.3 6 13 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 14.8 8 64 1 0 Week 13 @Bears 17.9 18 93 1 0 Week 15 Rams 19.1 11 36 2 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 10.8 11 36 1 0 Week 17 Vikings 10.1 12 41 1 0 Week 18 Lions 3.3 9 33 0 0

