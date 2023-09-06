Willi Castro vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .248.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this season (56.5%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (18.5%).
- In 4.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|51
|.235
|AVG
|.257
|.321
|OBP
|.332
|.420
|SLG
|.347
|14
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|12
|34/12
|K/BB
|45/13
|13
|SB
|14
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the right-hander went one scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
