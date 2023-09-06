Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will aim to outdo Ramon Laureano and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Twins (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Minnesota games have finished above the run total four times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.5 runs.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 59.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (55-37).

Minnesota has a record of 36-28 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-63-7).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 33-37 30-28 43-37 55-50 18-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.