Wednesday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (66-73) and the Minnesota Twins (73-66) squaring off at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 6.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-5, 3.46 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 55, or 59.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 36-28 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with 650 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule