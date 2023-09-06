Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .318 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 71.1% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (24.4%), homering in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has driven in a run in 19 games this year (42.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (48.9%), including six multi-run games (13.3%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.267
|AVG
|.375
|.333
|OBP
|.412
|.511
|SLG
|.575
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went one scoreless inning without allowing a hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
