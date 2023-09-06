Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.387 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 23 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 52), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (25.0%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.287
|AVG
|.164
|.410
|OBP
|.282
|.609
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|34/9
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
