The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with 111 hits and an OBP of .312, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .399.

Correa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

In 66.9% of his games this year (83 of 124), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (18.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Correa has had at least one RBI in 33.1% of his games this season (41 of 124), with more than one RBI 14 times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 66 .211 AVG .248 .295 OBP .326 .345 SLG .446 18 XBH 27 5 HR 12 27 RBI 35 60/26 K/BB 62/28 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings