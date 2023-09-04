Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others in the Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (9-7) will make his 28th start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.72), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and seventh in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 108 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs.

He has a .228/.308/.392 slash line so far this year.

Correa has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI (91 total hits).

He has a slash line of .253/.323/.482 on the year.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 61 walks and 71 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a .270/.345/.469 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 148 hits with 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 53 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .272/.337/.377 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .283 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

