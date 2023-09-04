Minnesota Twins (71-66) will go head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) at Progressive Field on Monday, September 4 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 196 Ks, Pablo Lopez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CLE (7-11, 4.45 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have a 31-27 record (winning 53.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Guardians have won 13 of 37 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

