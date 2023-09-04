Pablo Lopez will start for the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Progressive Field against Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in MLB play with 192 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .420 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (622 total).

The Twins rank 17th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.

Minnesota's 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Lopez (9-7) to make his 28th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lopez is looking to collect his 18th quality start of the season.

Lopez is looking for his 19th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel - 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda Kodai Senga 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez David Peterson

