Oddsmakers have set player props for Adley Rutschman, Shohei Ohtani and others when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 138 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .274/.366/.425 so far this season.

Rutschman will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 49 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .256/.327/.487 so far this year.

Santander brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 91 walks and 95 RBI (151 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He's slashed .304/.412/.654 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Athletics Sep. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

Luis Rengifo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Rengifo Stats

Luis Rengifo has 14 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 49 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .260/.338/.436 so far this year.

Rengifo takes an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .436 with a double, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Rengifo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Sep. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 at Athletics Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 29 3-for-4 2 2 2 9 0

