The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .255 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 45 of 63 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).

In 17.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 24 games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .281 AVG .224 .352 OBP .325 .547 SLG .346 18 XBH 7 8 HR 3 27 RBI 11 36/14 K/BB 29/15 2 SB 2

