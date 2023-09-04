The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa (.310 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 108 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .392. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 122 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.1%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this season (37.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 64 .211 AVG .243 .295 OBP .319 .345 SLG .434 18 XBH 26 5 HR 11 27 RBI 32 60/26 K/BB 62/27 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings