Twins vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 3
The Minnesota Twins (71-65) will look to sweep the Texas Rangers (75-60) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, at 2:35 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (3-7) will get the nod for the Twins.
Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.69 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
- Maeda is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year in this game.
- Maeda has put up 11 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.
- He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- In 24 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- The 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
