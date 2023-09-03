Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (75-60) and the Minnesota Twins (71-65) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 3.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.69 ERA).

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

The Twins have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (40.9%) in those contests.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (617 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Twins Schedule